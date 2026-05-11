Kevin Hart’s brutal message to roasters: ‘I ain’t scared of you…'; comedian hypes Netflix live special

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has issued a fiery invitation to the comics preparing to roast him during Netflix's upcoming live comedy special. He told the roasters that he is ready for it and is “not scared.” Kevin Hart invites roasters to bring their best for his Netflix roast special, declaring he's ready and not scared. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Hart shared the message on Instagram, giving a nod to late comedy legend Bernie Mac by quoting the comedian’s iconic “Kings of Comedy” line. “In the words of the late great Bernie Mac… ‘I ain’t scared of you MOTHAFUCKA’S’… BRING IT!!!!!!!! Make sure y’all tune in…. We are LIVE TONIGHT ON Netflix,” Hart wrote in the caption of the post promoting The Roast of Kevin Hart.

According to Netflix Tudum's website, the event will feature comedians and celebrity guests taking shots at Hart’s personal life, career, controversies and long-running friendships in what the platform describes as a “full-blown cultural moment.”

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Kevin Hart's message to comics and roasters Hart’s social media message immediately sparked reactions online. Hart addressed the “concerning” messages that he is receiving following his decision to do the Netflix roast show.

He said, “It's the roast of old Kevin Hart, and everybody's asking, ‘Kevin, are you sure?’, ‘Oh Kev, how you feeling? You nervous.’..Shut the f--k up.”

He continued, “You forget who the f--k I am? You forget what I do? Y'all done woke up a dog. When a dog get angry, the dog gond bite and the dog about to bite hard.”

Hart then, in his signature Hart style, ends the message by saying, “It's going down man. Oh, you better tune in….I've been saying I get the mic last. Don't you ever forget that I get the last word.”