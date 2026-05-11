Who is Ron Taylor? 5 things to know about the comedian who won Funny AF with Kevin Hart

The 'Roast of Kevin Hart' Netflix special is set to premier on Sunday (May 10) night and there is a lot of buzz around it. So far, Netflix has revealed only two participants, host Shane Gillis and Hart himself - the rest of the lineup remains under wraps. Kevin Hart (L) and Ron Taylor attend the final of Netflix's "Funny AF with Kevin Hart" at The United Theater on Broadway on May 5. (Getty Images via AFP)

The mystery of the lineup has sparked speculations among fans as to who could grace the stage with Hart. The roast will air live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest - and will not be a prerecorded broadcast.

One of the names being linked as participants in the roast is comedian Ron Taylor. Taylor was the winner of the Netflix comedy reality show Funny AF hosted by Kevin Hart.

The Netflix teaser for the live show confirmed Ron Taylor's appearance in the show, possibly as a guest or a participant. However, it is not clear yet if he will be one of the roasters on Sunday night.

Here is everything you need to know about Ron Taylor broken down in 5 key points.

Also read: Kevin Hart’s brutal message to roasters: ‘I ain’t scared of you…'; comedian hypes Netflix live special

Ron Taylor: 5 Things To Know About The 'Funny AF With Kevin Hart' Winner 1. Survived fierce competition to win Funny AF: He beat 31 comics over eight episodes of stand-up battles. The show was judged by Hart and celebs like Tiffany Haddish.

2. Grew Up In Detroit, Moved To LA: Ron Taylor is originally from Detroit. Multiple sources confirm he hails from there, having been born and raised in the city before moving to Los Angeles. He is not publicly known to be married or in a relationship.

3. Inspiring Journey: Taylor reportedly lived out of the van from 2015 to 2023. He was a struggling comic and performed regularly at many LA venues, including The Comedy Store.

Also read: How many kids does Kevin Hart have? Inside the comedian’s family life

4. Notable Achievements: Taylor released his debut special, Avalanche, in April 2024, via Comedy Dynamics. Before that, he had performed at LOL Live in 2017, Just For Laughs festival in Montreal and TV shows like Apollo Live and Laughs. He also performed for Bill Burr's Comedy Central series 'The Ringers.'

5. Netflix Win Changed His Life: After winning the Netflix comedy competition, Ron Taylor landed a deal for a one-hour comedy special with Netflix, which is set to be released later this year. Post-victory on May 5, 2026, he's touring multiple sold-out dates and also appeared on Wild 'N Out.