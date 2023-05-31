Shubman Gill wonders why critics called Spiderman 3 bad: ‘I loved it’

Cricketer Shubman Gill lends his voice in the new animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He dubbed for the character of Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film. The cricketer revealed that his favourite Spider-Man actor was the first one who donned the famous suit, Tobey Maguire. He also shared that he had many childhood memories associated with the character. (Also read: Shubman Gill poses as Spider-Man on top of car, launches Indian trailers of Across the Spider-Verse. Watch)

Dubbing for Spider-Man

Shubman Gill said that Tobey Maguire was his favourite as Spider-Man.

He said that he dubbed for the Hindi version first and later the Punjabi one, where he was able to improvise a bit more. The cricketer felt that he considered himself as an audience for the film. Shubman said his Gujarat Titans teammates and even filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra complimented him on the dubbing. Vidhu even said he had done a good job, and that he could even be in his next film.

Childhood memories of the superhero

In an interview with ETimes, Shubman shared his reaction at being offered to dub for the character. He said, "I grew up watching Spider-Man and Spider-Man was the superhero for me. It was the first superhero movie that I watched. I have so many childhood memories associated with Spider-Man. I used to climb doors when I came back from school and my mom used to get so mad at me because I was [around] six-seven at that time. I felt so excited when I got to know I have this opportunity to dub the first ever Indian Spider-Man. We, as Indians, having its own Spider-Man, it's iconic."

Tobey Maguire is his favourite

He also said that he would choose Tobey as favourite Spider-Man over other actors Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. Shubman added, "100% Tobey Maguire. As a kid, I remember I watched the third part of Spider-Man. I loved it, and then later on when I got a bit older and got to know that nobody liked that part. [I felt] how can people not like Spider-Man 3? How can critics say it's so bad? There's so many memories of mine attached to that trilogy by Tobey Maguire."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released theatrically in India on June 1. It will be available to watch in 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

