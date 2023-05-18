Shubman Gill poses as Spider-Man on top of car, launches Indian trailers of Across the Spider-Verse. Watch

The Indian trailers of the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were launched on Thursday by cricketer Shubman Gill. He voices the character of Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi versions. Before heading into the trailer launch event, the cricketer got into superhero mode by showing off Spider-Man's trademark pose in front of the paparazzi. (Also read: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Pavitr Prabhakar lives in Mumbattan, doesn't like people saying ‘chai tea’. Watch) Shubman Gill is the voice of Pavitra Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the animated sequel.

Shubman's pose was caught on video by a paparazzo account who later shared it on Instagram. The cricketer, who wore a green printed shirt with white pants, climbed up the roof of a car to crouch down on one knee, in Spider-Man's iconic pose. He also pretended to shoot out a web as the character. All versions of the Indian trailers Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were introduced at the event.

Sony Pictures shared the Hindi trailer on Instagram and captioned it, "Move over people, it’s Pavitr in the house. Meet the much awaited Indian #Spidey in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse on June 1st - a whole day early! Get ready to witness the rise of an Indian superhero, the thrill of a lifetime, and a cinematic experience that will leave you speechless. The TWO WEEK countdown officially begins now! Watch the Hindi trailer now!" The new trailer shows Pavitr meeting with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, the other versions of Spider-Man from different universes. The film will have multiple Spider-People coming together to protect the existence of their universes.

The cricketer has some colourful dialogues as he talks about life in Mumbattan, the relentless traffic and his easy going life with Maya Aunty. He also scolds Miles for calling tea, 'chai tea'. Fans were excited to see this new side of Shubman in the trailer. One fan said, "Shub-MAN ab kabhi bhi catch nahi drop kar sakta (Shubman can never drop a catch)." Another exclaimed, "Shubman, you're hitting it out of the park, both in cricket and now as the voice of Indian Spider-Man! Can't wait for this super ride!"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released theatrically in India on June 1, one day before it releases in the US. It will be available to watch in 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

