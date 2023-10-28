Snow White first look: Rachel Zegler poses with seven CGI dwarfs in Disney's live-action adaptation

Amid rumours of recasting Rachel Zegler following criticism of her casting as Snow White, Disney has now unveiled the first look of its upcoming live-action adaptation. Rachel holds the centre as Snow White, while seven dwarfs, created by CGI, surround her. (Also Read: Gal Gadot on her kids' reaction to her playing Evil Queen in Snow White: 'How appropriate')

First look

Rachel Zegler plays Snow White in a new movie

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rachel as Snow White sits in the centre of the frame, wearing a blue top, yellow skirt, and pink shoes. She sits with poise, with her eyes kept down. The seven dwarfs – Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy and Doc – created by CGI, surround her inside a scantily lit wooden cottage.

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Also starring Gal Gadot as the Evil Stepmother, the film is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid), and includes original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman).

Reactions to first look

The users on X (formerly Twitter) weren't too impressed by the CGI employed to create the seven dwarfs. One user wrote, “CGI looks awful movie Twitter. I’m sorry it does.” Another posted, “This looks so creepy I’m sorry.” “This is one of the classics they should’ve left alone,” wrote a user while another posted, “Aren’t they tired of these? Aren’t there any other fairytales out there to do?”

Controversies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Rachel Zegler became the first Latina woman to play Snow White, her bashing of the original fairytale invited criticism from Snow White fans. She claimed that the prince in the original tale was a “stalker” and that her character would thus not focus much on Snow White's romantic life.

Besides Rachel's remarks, actor Peter Dinklage criticised Disney for adapting a film in 2023 that poorly depicted dwarfism. “You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing man?,” he said.

Snow White is slated to release in cinemas on March 22, 2025.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.