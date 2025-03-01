Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sony's ‘Madame Web’ snags worst picture Razzie Award

Reuters |
Mar 01, 2025 12:10 AM IST

AWARDS-RAZZIES/ (PIX, TV):Sony's ‘Madame Web’ snags worst picture Razzie Award

By Danielle Broadway

Sony's ‘Madame Web’ snags worst picture Razzie Award
Sony's ‘Madame Web’ snags worst picture Razzie Award

LOS ANGELES, - “Madame Web,” an American superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character of the same name, nabbed the most wins at the 45th Razzie Awards on Friday, including worst picture, actress and screenplay.

The Razzie Awards are the annual Oscar spoof that spotlights Hollywood’s worst performances.

“Seinfeld” actor Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix satire about the cereal industry, “Unfrosted,” scored two wins for worst actor for Seinfeld and worst supporting actress for Amy Schumer.

Tying with “Unfrosted,” “Joker: Folie a Deux” and “Megalopolis” were both crowned with two wins.

“Joker: Folie a Deux” won for worst prequel, sequel, remake or rip-off and screen combo, while “Megalopolis” earned esteemed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola worst director and Jon Voight worst supporting actor.

Coppola posted a response on Friday to the film’s Razzie wins.

"I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now,” Coppola added.

The Razzie Redeemer Award, bestowed on a past contender who has “gone on to better things” since being nominated for a Razzie, went to “The Last Showgirl,” which stars Pamela Anderson.

More than 1,100 Razzie members from across the United States and about two dozen other countries vote on the awards, according to the Razzie website. Netflix Inc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On