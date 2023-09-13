Sophie Turner spotted for the first time after announcing divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner was spotted for the first time after she announced her separation from singer Joe Jonas post four years of marriage. In new pictures of the Game of Thrones actor obtained by Page Six, she was seen taking a quick cigarette break in an outdoor location. (Also read: Joe Jonas was ‘sensitive’ about Sophie Turner months before divorce: Report)

Sophie spotted in Spain

Sophie Turner announced her divorce from Joe Jonas last week.

Sophie, who is currently shooting for Juan in Spain, was seen in heavy makeup and a blonde wig in the new set of pictures obtained by Page Six. Sophie plays British jewel thief Joan Hannington in the series. In the pictures, she was seen taking a quick cigarette break outside her shooting location. She also sported a large temporary tattoo on her back.

Last week, Sophie posted the official statement of her separation from Joe on her Instagram. The news came as a shock to many fans. It read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

About their relationship

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020, and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public.

More details

Meanwhile, at the Los Angeles concert at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night, Joe Jonas addressed the media speculations surrounding the divorce and said, “It’s been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.” There were several media reports that came up which said that Joe was not supportive when Sophie was struggling through the birth of their second child.

Joe is seeking joint custody of the girls according to the divorce settlements. The document stated, “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties.”

