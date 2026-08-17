Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits $2 billion in 3 weeks, here are the only 7 other films to reach this milestone in history

Making it past $2 billion mark at the global box office is no small accomplishment. Very few films have achieved the feat and that too due to one thing in common - these films have belonged to some of the biggest franchises in Hollywood. Be it Avatar, Titanic, Avengers: Endgame or Ne Zha 2, these have not only ruled the global box office but also made a huge impact on the world.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day becomes 8th film to cross $2 billion, here are the 7 movies that came before it.

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And her comes another beloved film from a popular franchise which has achieved this milestone. Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland has become the eighth movie ever to cross $2 billion mark at the global box office. With that said, here's a look at all the past movies that have been in this exclusive club.

8. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which released in cinemas worldwide on July 31, is the latest Hollywood film to enter the $2 billion club, earning around $2.02 billion worldwide. It is still running in the theatres and standing strong amid influx of releases around the world. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film crossed the $2 billion mark in just three weekends, making it the second-fastest film to reach the milestone after Avengers: Endgame.

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{{^usCountry}} The achievement is also a major moment for the Spider-Man franchise. The film is now the first solo superhero film to cross $2 billion worldwide, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home, which finished with around $1.9 billion. The latter had not released in China due to which it missed out on the milestone. 7. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The achievement is also a major moment for the Spider-Man franchise. The film is now the first solo superhero film to cross $2 billion worldwide, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home, which finished with around $1.9 billion. The latter had not released in China due to which it missed out on the milestone. 7. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) {{/usCountry}}

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Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Avengers: Infinity War turned out to be one of the major box office successes for Marvel. It earned $2.05 billion across the globe in around seven weeks of its release and also became the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to cross that massive threshold. Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film saw an ensemble of superheroes uniting to fight against Thanos and his quest to acquire all six Infinity Stones.

6. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

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Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

A global box office of roughly $2.07 billion dollars, Star Wars: The Force Awakens was certainly a huge comeback for the classic franchise. Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film brought back familiar characters while introducing a new generation of heroes and villains. Released in 2015, it became the third-highest-grossing film of all time, trailing only Avatar and Titanic at the worldwide box office.

5. Titanic (1997)

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Titanic (1997).

Titanic, with an estimated worldwide gross of $2.26 billion, continues to be one of the most successful movies ever. The film directed by James Cameron, which was released in 1997, is the first movie to have grossed more than $1 billion and has remained on the all-time highest-grossing list for many years now. Interestingly, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer did not actually reach this massive milestone in 1997. It achieved this feat when the film's 3D re-release coincided with the 100th anniversary of the ship's sinking in April 2012.

4. Ne Zha 2 (2025)

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Ne Zha 2 (2025).

Directed by Yu Yang, Ne Zha 2 made a staggering collection of $2.27 billion, making it a blockbuster hit, especially in China where it formed an integral part of popular culture. This animated movie shattered many records and ultimately ended up becoming one of the highest grossing movies in history. It became the first animated feature to achieve this milestone and first non-Hollywood movie to do so.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

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Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

Given that Avatar: The Way of Water earned $2.33 billion, it brought back movie-goers to Pandora over a decade after the release of the first movie, especially in the COVID-19 era. In this sequel, he took the storyline of the Sully family forward while also exposing the audience to the spectacular underwater world of Pandora. This feat was achieved by the movie within six weeks of its release. Also, the filmmaker became the first ever director to have three films in the billion club with Avatar, Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water.

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

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Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Having earned a worldwide box office of $2.80 billion, Avengers: Endgame was a historic moment in the MCU timeline. Having gone through years of interconnected films, the movie marked the end of many character story arcs, turning out to be an event of epic proportions. The movie temporarily displaced Avatar as the highest-earning movie of all time before reclaiming its position. Avengers: Endgame is also the fastest-earning movie to cross the $2 billion threshold within only 11 days.

1. Avatar (2009)

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Avatar (2009)

Avatar is still the highest-grossing movie of all time, with a global earning of about $2.92 billion. James Cameron had raised the bar in 3D films by bringing into life an amazing world called Pandora. In just 47 days of its release, the film had entered the $2 billion club. It truly set a new standard for what a blockbuster could achieve.