Spider-Man: No Way Home digital release to include deleted scene with Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire?

With a 2-hour, 28 minute runtime, Spider-Man: No Way Home packed a lot of action. Many argued that with so many cameos, different characters and almost half a dozen villains, the film did well to keep the run-time this short. However, there were still many scenes that had to be cut out of the film in the editing room.

According to a new leak, as many as five such deleted scenes will make their way into the digital and home release of the film, to be out sometime this year. These scenes, as per a document shared by on Twitter by several users, include some more bonding time between the three Spider-Men- Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. The scene titled 'The Spideys Hang Out' is over four minutes long.

Apart from that, the document shows there will be an extended interrogation scene at the beginning of the movie, which means more of Charlie Cox as the visually impaired lawyer Matt Murdock. Charlie reprised his role from Marvel's Netflix series Daredevil in a surprise cameo. There are also scenes featuring Peter Parker at the school, a montage, and one with Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan. These five scenes give additional 15-minute worth of content. However, this has not been verified yet by Marvel.

The digital release will seemingly also include several featurette and cast interviews, totalling to more than an hour. So far, Marvel and Sony - the film's two production houses - haven't given a release date for it but it is expected to be out this spring.

Also read: Tom Holland says fan love is bigger validation than Oscars for No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released on December 16, 2021, has grossed over $1.7 billion at the box office, making it one of the most successful movies of all time. The film starred Tom Holland as Spider-Man with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their versions of the character in extended cameos.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON