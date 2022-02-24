Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Spider-Man No Way Home's digital release will have 80 minutes of BTS content, fans call it 'legendary'. Watch
hollywood

Spider-Man No Way Home's digital release will have 80 minutes of BTS content, fans call it 'legendary'. Watch

Marvel Entertainment has shared a BTS video from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is gearing up for a digital release on March 22 and will include 80 minutes of BTS content.
Marvel Entertainment shares BTS video from Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 10:05 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Marvel Entertainment shared a BTS video from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Wednesday. The clip features various behind the scene shots from the movie.

Sharing the video, Marvel Entertainment wrote, “Get more Spidey, more villains, and more fun with over 80 minutes of new and behind the scenes content! #SpiderManNoWayHome is on Digital March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12!”

In the video, Tom can be heard saying, “How they became super-villains it is just so funny.” He also says, “To work with them (Tobey, Andrew) was the highlight of my career.” Andrew says, “Tobey arrives and all of their arms were open.” 

RELATED STORIES

One fan commented on the post, “80 minutes..I am so excited.” Another one said, “This is what we've been waiting for.” A fan reacted, “love that they're promoting the bts content. I don't really see marvel doing that anymore.” Another wrote, “I am gonna cry because this is so beautiful.” One more comment read “This is going to be legendary”

Marvel Entertainment's Instagram page earlier shared a picture of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the famous Spider-Man meme in which all the three Spider-Man are pointing at each other. The picture went with the caption, “Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12."

One fan commented on the post, “This is why marvel is the best at what they do. FAN SERVICE.” Another one said, “A moment in the history.” 

The original meme was an animated image of the three Spideys pointing fingers at each other.

Spider-Man: No Way Home viral meme.

Read More: Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after learning he'd be new Spider-Man: 'I would’ve been heartbroken'

In Spiderman-No Way Home, the three generations of cinematic Spideys joined forces to take on a bunch of classic villains. The film hit the theaters in December last year and has become the only Hollywood release since 2019 to top $1 billion at the global box office. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
spider-man no way home spider-man spider-man: into the spider-verse reactions tobey maguire tom holland andrew garfield
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP