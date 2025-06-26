Squid Game Season 3 out this week: Here's release date and time - All you need to know

Squid Game, Netflix's highly acclaimed dystopian survival thriller series, is returning for its third and final season this week. Here is all you need to know about the much-anticipated Squid Game Season 3. Squid Game season 3 will release this week (X)

Avid followers of the global hit have been eagerly waiting to watch the final season, especially after Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the fates of Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and the rest of the players hanging in the balance. After a brief stint as the undercover player, the Front Man (essayed by Lee Byung-hun) is headed back into the shadows to pull more strings. What can viewers expect next? Will Player 456 finally uncover the real face of the Front Man? Will Jun-ho finally succeed in his mission to uncover the island where the deadly trials take place?

These are just a few of the burning questions fans have been waiting to get answers to.

The third and final season will feature Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ha-neul, Kang Ae-shim, Park Gyu-young, Yang Dong-geun, Jo Yu-ri and Roh Jae-won.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who became the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series at the 74th Primetime Emmys, returns as director, producer and writer.

Squid Game Season 3: Release date and time

The third season of Squid Game will premiere on Netflix this Friday, June 27.

Fans in the United States will be able to watch the final episodes starting at 3 AM ET (12 AM PT).

The first season of Squid Game premiered in September 2021 and received critical acclaim and international recognition. It went on to become one of Netflix’s most-watched series and won several accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Awards.

It was followed by the release of Squid Game Season 2 in December last year. The second season received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the performances and underlying messages but criticized the storyline.

Korean singer and actor Yim Si-wan, who returns in the final season as Myung Gi (a.k.a. Player 333), recently told HT City in an exclusive interview that he accepted the part without even reading the script, simply because he was a fan of the show.

“The first time I saw the character of Myung Gi, he came across as someone who is constantly straddling the line between good and evil... I think it’s fair to say that he may not be purely evil, but rather, a foolish person,” he said.

FAQs

1. How many seasons are there of Squid Game?

The Netflix series concludes with its third and final season, which releases this week.

2. When will Squid Game Season 3 release in the US?

It premieres at 3 AM ET (12 AM PT) on Friday, June 27.

3. What is Squid Game?

It is a dystopian survival thriller series created, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.