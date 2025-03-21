Menu Explore
Steven Soderbergh's horror thriller Presence books India release date, director reveals film is inspired by true events

PTI |
Mar 21, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Steven Soderbergh's Presence is going to release in India in April, having won acclaim internationally after its US release in January.

Supernatural thriller Presence, directed by critically-acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, will be released in theatres in India on April 4.

Presence, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is releasing in India in April.

The film, which stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Callina Liang, is being distributed in the country by PVR INOX Pictures.

Presence follows a family who becomes convinced they are not alone after moving into their new home in the suburbs.

"It’s there before the family even moves in. It witnesses the family’s most intimate uncomfortable moments. It navigates the family’s new house at supernatural speed.

"It pays unusual attention to Chloe, the teenage girl who’s neither her mother’s nor her brother’s favourite. It wants — no, it needs — something. And as time goes on, the presence pieces together how it might accomplish its goal," read the official synopsis.

Reflecting on the film’s origins, Soderbergh shared a chilling personal story: “Presence grew out of something that happened in the house I own with Jules [Asner, Soderbergh’s wife] in Los Angeles. It is a true fact that somebody died in this 4 house before we moved in.

"Presence" has a screenplay by David Koepp. The movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year and was released in US theatres in January.

