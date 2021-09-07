Stranger Things' David Harbour says visiting India is 'like being on Mars'. Here's why

David Harbour, known for playing Chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things and Red Guardian aka Alexei Shostakov in Black Widow, gushed about India calling it 'like being on Mars'. In a recent interview, David described India as a place with a unique character and something he had 'never experienced' before.

David had visited India in late 2018 and early 2019. Following his visit, he had shared several pictures from his trip on Instagram and penned a long note. He wrote "truly the greatest vacation I’ve ever had" and called India a "special place".

In an interview with Pinkvilla, David Harbour said, "I mean, all of India was a highlight for me. I've never been to a country like that. It felt like... so often, we travel in the western world and it feels, there are different tenets of a country, but it really felt like a... like being on Mars. People there are so beautiful. The hearts are so open, the way... they call it the land of light, India, right? And I found that it had such a unique character. I'd never experienced anything like it."

"I absolutely adored India and I was up North, on the river [Ganga], and just seeing that river flow through was so stunning. I mean, to see the green waters up North, flowing through, and there were huge statues of, I think it was Vishnu. It's just a magical, magical land. I can't wait to go back. Love, I love India, love India," he added.

David will be seen next in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things season four in 2022. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things is set in the 1980s and takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension, referred to as the Upside Down.

The show also features Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.

Last year, Netflix had confirmed that David's Jim Hopper will return for the fourth season after the character had seemingly died towards the end of the third season, which premiered in July 2019.