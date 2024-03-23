Sydney Sweeney says discussing Euphoria season 3 is ‘as scary’ as talking about Marvel

Sydney Sweeney is tight-lipped about the upcoming season of Euphoria. In a recent conversation with the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, the actor did not reveal much about the hit HBO show but talked about her love for the character of Cassie Howard and how the cast feels like family to her. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney confirms she is heading back to Euphoria season 3: ‘I always feel like I go home’) FILE PHOTO: Sydney Sweeney talked about the next season of Euphoria. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo(REUTERS)

What Sydney said

During the conversation, when Sydney was asked about season 3 of Euphoria, she sounded shy of revealing anything and said: "Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel. I said one thing, and it went everywhere." The actor had recently teased about returning to the hit HBO show for a third season, implying that she will have a busy plate for quite some time in the future, following the back-to-back releases of Anyone But You, Madame Web and Immaculate.

More details

Still, Sydney talked about her character Cassie Howard and said, “There are a lot of reasons that makes it special. It is the longest production that I have ever been on. Each season takes about 8-10 months to film. So I am getting to be with this group of people for a longer amount of time that I am used to and build relationships and have almost like a family in a way… I love Cassie. She is a dream to play and as an actor, I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age.”

Sydney earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series category for season 2 of Euphoria. Directed by Sam Levinson, it stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi. The show first premiered in 2019 to wide acclaim, and then returned for the second season in 2022.

