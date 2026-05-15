The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves expands Robert Pattinson superhero sequel with Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson

Director Matt Reeves has finally revealed a major batch of new additions joining the cast of The Batman Part II, and fans are already buzzing about what this means for Gotham’s future. The sequel to 2022’s The Batman is shaping up to be much bigger in scale, with several Hollywood stars officially stepping into Reeves’ darker and more grounded DC universe. Among the biggest names joining the franchise are Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance and Brian Tyree Henry. While many character details are still being kept secret, the casting announcements have excited the fans.

Harvey Dent and his family enter Gotham

Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance join The Batman Part II.

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One of the biggest developments is the introduction of Harvey Dent and his family into Reeves’ Gotham universe.Sebastian Stan has officially been cast as Harvey Dent, Gotham’s new district attorney. Comic book fans already know Dent eventually transforms into the iconic Batman villain Two-Face, but Reeves reportedly plans to explore the character’s emotional and psychological breakdown in a more grounded way before that transformation happens.

Instead of introducing Dent as a full-fledged villain immediately, the sequel is expected to focus on a man trying to clean up Gotham while slowly being consumed by the city’s corruption and personal demons. Stan recently described the role as an ambitious challenge, which has only added to fan excitement surrounding the character.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson will play Gilda Dent, Harvey’s wife. In the comics, Gilda is deeply connected to Harvey’s emotional struggles and often becomes one of the first people to witness his gradual unraveling. Her addition hints that the sequel may lean more into Harvey’s personal relationships and emotional collapse rather than turning him into a traditional comic-book villain right away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson will play Gilda Dent, Harvey’s wife. In the comics, Gilda is deeply connected to Harvey’s emotional struggles and often becomes one of the first people to witness his gradual unraveling. Her addition hints that the sequel may lean more into Harvey’s personal relationships and emotional collapse rather than turning him into a traditional comic-book villain right away. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding to the family drama is Charles Dance, who will portray Christopher Dent, Harvey’s father. Best known for his commanding screen presence in projects like Game of Thrones, Dance’s casting strongly suggests the film could explore Harvey’s troubled upbringing and the emotional scars that shaped him long before he became Gotham’s infamous Two-Face.

More mystery characters join the sequel

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Matt Reeves has added several more actors to Gotham’s growing world, although their roles remain tightly under wraps. Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Fans were extremely excited about his casting particularly.

German actor Sebastian Koch is also entering the franchise. Known internationally for films like The Lives of Others, Koch’s casting has sparked theories online that he may portray a powerful businessman, politician or someone tied to Gotham’s elite circles.

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As expected, Reeves is still keeping most story details hidden, but the new additions clearly show that Gotham itself is becoming even larger, colder and more dangerous.

Familiar faces return to Gotham

Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne and Batman as he continues evolving from a symbol of vengeance into someone trying to give Gotham hope. Jeffrey Wright is also returning as Jim Gordon, continuing his partnership with Batman while investigating the city’s deep-rooted corruption.

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Andy Serkis returns as Alfred Pennyworth following the emotional fallout of the first movie. Reports suggest Alfred could play a much more active role in Bruce’s journey this time around. Then there is Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, better known as Penguin. After the success of his spin-off series, Penguin is now expected to become one of Gotham’s most powerful crime bosses. Reeves had confirmed Farrell’s return early in development, making it clear that Oz’s rise inside Gotham’s underworld is only beginning.

Supporting cast members Jayme Lawson as Mayor Bella Reál and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez are also set to return.

Gotham is about to get darker

Reeves recently teased the sequel’s darker atmosphere by sharing a snowy image of the Batmobile online alongside the hashtag #SnowTires. The frozen setting hints that Gotham will now face a brutal winter, both literally and emotionally.

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Production for The Batman Part II is reportedly scheduled to begin in the UK on May 29, 2026. The film is currently aiming for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1, 2027.

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