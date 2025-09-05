The Conjuring Last Rites Twitter review: Fans say final film lacks the chills, may be ‘the weakest’ of the franchise

The Conjuring Last Rites Twitter review: Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the final chapter of the Conjuring series, The Conjuring Last Rites. Directed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg, the film sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren. Did the last film in the franchise—which began in 2013—live up to the expectations? Let's take a look at what viewers have to say after watching the film. The Conjuring Last Rites Twitter review; Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren.

A fitting conclusion to the franchise?

One viewer who watched the film, took to X to review it and noted, "The Conjuring: Last Rites had me all over the place. Pacing issues took me out of it at times, but it offers up enough effective chills, particularly during its climax, that they work. In the end it's the characters that shine & make it a worthy final entry.”

A second viewer said, “The Conjuring: The Devil's Rites is a solid and fitting conclusion to one of of horror’s best franchises put to screen. If you thweren'there weren’t any jump scares and feelings of dread left, guess again! Shockingly, also very emotional. A little too long, but still packs a decent punch. Wilson & Farmiga put their heart and soul into a satisfying finale.”

Another user noted, “THE CONJURING: LAST RITES is a fitting and beautiful conclusion to Ed and Lorraine Warren's story. A thrilling and terrifying look at the case that had the Warrens hanging up their crucifies and a movie that made me so sad to say goodbye!”

Not satisfying enough?

Many also felt that the scares were not enough and the film was quite weak as a whole. A review read, “The Conjuring Last Rites is probably the weakest on the franchise, it takes a long time to get started with ed and Lorraine at the house and while it offers some jump scares they aren’t near as effective as the previous movies pretty average in my opinion.”

Another user echoed the same opinion and said, “The Conjuring Last Rites sadly didn’t work for me. It’s a beautiful ode to the Warren family, buried in a slow-to-develop story and dull set of frights that fail to bring anything new to the tired series (and this is from someone who loved three). The cast is there to play, but the script lets them down.”

“The Conjuring: Last Rites is quite dull and lacks scares. It’s better than the last instalment, yes, but it still is a bad film. It’s surprisingly emotional sometimes and those moments are great but it drags too much to keep it going, you could’ve easily cut an entire hour from it,” read another mixed review.

The Conjuring Last Rites is the sequel to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). It is also the ninth and final instalment of the first phase of The Conjuring Universe.