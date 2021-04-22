Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer drops online, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson to solve terror story
hollywood

The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer drops online, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson to solve terror story

The trailer of The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It was dropped online. This time the story spins around a fight for the soul of a young boy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was released on Thursday and gave the audience a preview of a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will return to play the role of real-life paranormal investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren.

The story spins around a fight for the soul of a young boy and then takes the Warrens beyond anything they had ever seen before. According to the official synopsis, it is "one of the most sensational cases from their files". Directed by Michael Chaves, the film also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

The movie has been produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the Conjuring films. This is the seventh film in The Conjuring franchise. Taking to Instagram, Warner Bros. Pictures wrote, "The demonic case that shocked America. #TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, in theaters and @HBOMax June 4."

The Conjuring Universe includes the first two Conjuring films, as well as Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, and Annabelle Comes Home. In The Conjuring, a family of five begins experiencing sinister happenings after moving into a 150-year-old lake house on Rhode Island and seek the help of Ed and Lorraine.

Vera essayed Lorraine and Patrick played the role of Ed in The Conjuring. The film was a hit at the global box office and a follow-up, released in 2016, was an equally big hit.

Also Read: It’s easy for star kids to enter the industry but very tough to sustain: Siddhanth Kapoor

During their 61 years of marriage, the Warrens investigated over 10,000 cases in the US and abroad. They wrote about their experiences as well as their success in paranormal cases. led to the creation of a shared horror universe, which also includes the Annabelle series and two spin-offs -- The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona.

The trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was released on Thursday and gave the audience a preview of a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will return to play the role of real-life paranormal investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren.

The story spins around a fight for the soul of a young boy and then takes the Warrens beyond anything they had ever seen before. According to the official synopsis, it is "one of the most sensational cases from their files". Directed by Michael Chaves, the film also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

The movie has been produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the Conjuring films. This is the seventh film in The Conjuring franchise. Taking to Instagram, Warner Bros. Pictures wrote, "The demonic case that shocked America. #TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, in theaters and @HBOMax June 4."

The Conjuring Universe includes the first two Conjuring films, as well as Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, and Annabelle Comes Home. In The Conjuring, a family of five begins experiencing sinister happenings after moving into a 150-year-old lake house on Rhode Island and seek the help of Ed and Lorraine.

Vera essayed Lorraine and Patrick played the role of Ed in The Conjuring. The film was a hit at the global box office and a follow-up, released in 2016, was an equally big hit.

Also Read: It’s easy for star kids to enter the industry but very tough to sustain: Siddhanth Kapoor

During their 61 years of marriage, the Warrens investigated over 10,000 cases in the US and abroad. They wrote about their experiences as well as their success in paranormal cases. led to the creation of a shared horror universe, which also includes the Annabelle series and two spin-offs -- The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the conjuring vera farmiga patrick wilson

Related Stories

bollywood

Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha holds brother's hand as Daniel Weber, kids spotted at the airport. Watch

PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:34 PM IST
bollywood

Juhi Chawla heaps praise on Kolkata Knight Riders team: 'Our boys played strong and hard'

PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:25 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP