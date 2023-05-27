The Conjuring, Indiana Jones, The Meg: Hollywood’s fab franchise finales for 2023

The year is turning out to be great for Hollywood films at the box office in India, with the biggest of franchises succeeding in keeping audiences hooked with their final instalments. Recently, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn marked an end to his storytelling arc with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As a multitude of other fan-favourite franchises prepare to wind up, the hype is only expected to grow. Here’s a look at what to expect: Actor Reese Witherspoon is set to return as the iconic Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3

The Conjuring

The horror franchise by James Wan will be back with its fourth part soon, and that will be the final one as well. The work part four of The Conjuring in the works, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick set to return to pen the script. “With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about (them). And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling,” Wan said in an interview with Collider.

Indiana Jones

It will be the end of Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones franchise with its upcoming fifth instalment, The Dial of Destiny. The franchise started with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, with Indiana Jones going on to become a household name, and making Ford a star. In fact, director James Mangold has expressed excitement to get a chance to wrap up the Indiana Jones adventure. The final part that is scheduled to release later this year, will also star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Legally Blonde

Actor Reese Witherspoon is set to return as the iconic Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3, which has turned out to be the most anticipated sequel, especially as it is the final one i the franchise. While Legally Blonde 3 doesn’t have a release date yet, it is expected to release towards the end of 2023. In fact, Witherspoon has also dropped hints about Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role in the franchise, making fans excited about the upcoming release.

The Expendables

The Expendables gang -- Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and the crew -- are set to return after seven years with The Expendables 4 for a final mission. The film is expected to release in September this year. The action franchise began in 2010 as an homage to the blockbuster franchises of the 1980s and 1990s. The highlight of the final film will be Stallone making one final appearance.

The Meg

The second part of the Jason Statham action franchise is expected to be the final one for the shark-themed horror world. The Meg 2: The Trench has been in development since 2018, shortly after the release of The Meg. It is expected to release around August 2023. In director Ben Wheatley’s sequel, Statham will be back as Jonas Taylor along with Cliff Curtis, Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy.