The Odyssey advance booking predicts Christopher Nolan film beating Oppenheimer opening; tickets go up to 3400

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the first film to be shot entirely in IMAX, has received rave reviews from critics who saw it at its world premieres. The adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic is now projected to have a bigger opening than his previous film, Oppenheimer, in India. The director, Matt Damon and Tom Holland’s India visit might just have paid off. (Also Read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy)

Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland visited India as part of their The Odyssey promotions. (Universal Pictures India//X)

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Tickets for The Odyssey go up to ₹ 3400

Tickets for The Odyssey went on sale in India on June 8, way before its July 17 release date. The ticket prices and number of shows it boasts of are no different from those of any big-ticket Indian film featuring major stars. Tickets for the film currently range from ₹150 to ₹3400 in India, and they are selling out fast.

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{{^usCountry}} At INOX Megaplex in Pune, tickets cost ₹3400 for the recliner seats. PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai, is selling recliner seats at ₹3100 a buck, while at PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya in Delhi-NCR, the tickets go for ₹2500. At the Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan in Bengaluru, a ticket costs ₹1950, while at INOX South City Mall, a ticket costs ₹1240. Shows start around 8:20 AM, with the final late-night show running until 11:55 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At INOX Megaplex in Pune, tickets cost ₹3400 for the recliner seats. PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai, is selling recliner seats at ₹3100 a buck, while at PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya in Delhi-NCR, the tickets go for ₹2500. At the Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan in Bengaluru, a ticket costs ₹1950, while at INOX South City Mall, a ticket costs ₹1240. Shows start around 8:20 AM, with the final late-night show running until 11:55 PM. {{/usCountry}}

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Tickets for The Odyssey have gone up to ₹ 3400 in India.

Bigger opening than Oppenheimer predicted

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Oppenheimer earned ₹131.73 crore net in India in 2023, with a net opening of ₹14.50 crore on day 1. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹17.25 crore in its opening weekend. Ashish Mishra of Cinepolis India, exhibitor Vishek Chauhan and distributor-exhibitor Akshay Rathi told PTI that they predict an opening for The Odyssey at ₹20 crore, with weekend earnings going up to ₹60-75 crore.

Trade expert Girish Wankhede told the news agency, “The buzz is far stronger for The Odyssey across metros and tier 2 and 3 cities as well because it's a huge film. It is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The opening day collection should be over ₹15-18 crore, and over the weekend it should do over ₹50 crore across languages in India.”

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About The Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. It chronicles his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Anne Hathaway portrays his wife, Penelope. Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron also star in the film. The film has received rave reviews from critics worldwide and is poised for a stellar opening.

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