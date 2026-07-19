The Odyssey box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film sees strong growth, earns over 39 crore

The Odyssey box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is maintaining a strong pace at the Indian box office. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway, the epic fantasy drama witnessed a healthy jump in collections on its second day, taking its total India net earnings past ₹39 crore.

Box office update

The Odyssey box office collection day 2: The film’s reported budget is $250 million alongside marketing costs of $125 million.

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According to trade website Sacnilk, The Odyssey registered strong growth at the Indian box office on its second day. The Christopher Nolan directorial earned an estimated ₹22 crore net on Day 2 across 8,791 shows, marking a healthy jump from its opening day. With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to ₹39.40 crore, while its India gross now stands at ₹47.03 crore.

The film's ₹22 crore net haul marked a 26.4% jump over its ₹17.40 crore opening-day collection, reflecting strong audience traction and positive word of mouth as Nolan's epic continues to gather momentum.

In terms of occupancy, The Odyssey recorded 54.4% footfall on Day 2. The film's English version continued to dominate the box office, contributing ₹17.75 crore to the day's collection, while the Hindi-dubbed version added ₹2.35 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Globally, The Odyssey had an epic opening. As per Variety, the film earned $51 million on Friday from 3,919 North American screens. The film is on its way to becoming Nolan‘s best global opening ever, with $257.8 million, with $137.3 million from 73 international markets. The figure puts away his previous highs of The Dark Knight Rises ($249 million worldwide debut), The Dark Knight ($198 million worldwide debut), and Oppenheimer ($180 million worldwide debut). About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Globally, The Odyssey had an epic opening. As per Variety, the film earned $51 million on Friday from 3,919 North American screens. The film is on its way to becoming Nolan‘s best global opening ever, with $257.8 million, with $137.3 million from 73 international markets. The figure puts away his previous highs of The Dark Knight Rises ($249 million worldwide debut), The Dark Knight ($198 million worldwide debut), and Oppenheimer ($180 million worldwide debut). About the film {{/usCountry}}

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Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film inspired by Homer's classic Greek poem. The Odyssey boasts a star-studded ensemble led by Matt Damon as the legendary Odysseus. Tom Holland plays his son Telemachus, while Robert Pattinson steps into the role of Antinous. Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope, with Charlize Theron as the enchanting Calypso. The film also features Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

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The story follows King Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he battles monsters, mythical creatures and impossible odds during his ten-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Alongside the grand adventure, the film also explores the emotional love story between Odysseus and his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway).

The Odyssey marks Nolan’s first feature film after Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The Odyssey was released in theatres on July 17.