The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time & more

ByMd Nobhar
Aug 11, 2023 03:41 PM IST

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2, Episode 8 titled "Love Triangle" finale confirmed. Set to premiere on August 18th on Prime Video.

The release date and time for Season 2, Episode 8 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" have been announced. This episode, named "Love Triangle," will be the exciting season finale and will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The show tells a story about three teenagers – Belly Conklin, and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher – and their complicated romantic relationship.

The Summer I Turned Pretty S2, Ep8 "Love Triangle" is the finale, airing Aug 18 on Amazon Prime Video.
When will Season 2, Episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty be released?

Every episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty will come out on Prime Video simultaneously worldwide on August 18 and the exact release time will vary depending on where you are. Here is the exact release time in your time zone.

DateThe Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date
PTETCTGMT
August, 1812:00 AM3:00 AM2:00 AM8:00 AM

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Episode 8?

Viewers can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Episode 8 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 plot

If you've already read the book, you might know a bit about what's coming up for Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and everyone else. But don't worry if you haven't read it – we'll give you a quick overview without giving away too much of the important stuff…

The official synopsis for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 reads: “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The preview shows a lot of those things happening, and of course, there's more of Belly trying to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah. Who will she pick by the end of season 2? Well, we'll just have to wait and find out!

Looking for a schedule of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 episodes with titles and dates? We’ve got you covered:

Episode 1: Love Lost – July 14th

Episode 2: Love Scene – July 14th

Episode 3: Love Sick – July 14th

Episode 4: Love Game – July 21st

Episode 5: Love Fool – July 28th

Episode 6: Love Fest – August 4th

Episode 7: Love Affair – August 11th

Episode 8: Love Triangle – August 18th

