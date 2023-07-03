Tom Cruise reveals he beat Mission Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg in a dance-off on his last birthday

Tom Cruise is celebrating his 61st birthday on July 3. At the Australian premiere of his upcoming action thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney, the Hollywood actor revealed his birthday plans and what transpired on the same day last year, when he was shooting for the film. (Also Read: Here's what Tom Cruise has to say about the clash between Oppenheimer and Barbie a week after Mission: Impossible)

Tom Cruise celebrates his 61st birthday on July 3

Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of the seventh instalment in the popular Mission: Impossible franchise. While the film will hit cinemas on July 12, Tom has already attended multiple premieres in Rome, Los Angeles Abu Dhabi and Seoul.

Tom Cruise recalls 60th birthday

At the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney, Tom Cruise was asked if it was true that last year, while filming, he defeated co-stars Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg in a dance-off on his 60th birthday. Cruise admitted it was true. “I'm 60 and I completely crushed them,” he said, recalling how he won the dance-off with a jazz split.

Tom's birthday plans this year

When Tom was asked what his plans for the 61st birthday are, he said he woke up at 4 am, like he does every day. He also added that he has dinner plans following the premiere of the film.

Tom on birthday presents

Tom said that he's got generous birthday gifts from his fans this year, including a lot of flowers. When the presenters at the Sydney premiere offered a helmet to Tom as a birthday present, he said that he wouldn't need it given the speed at which he rides motorcycles in films. “I'm terrified for me, trust me,” he said, laughing.

About Dead Reckoning Part One

Dead Reckoning is the sequel to Mission: Impossible - Fallout, that released in 2018. Dead Reckoning is being made in two parts. The first will release on July 12 in cinemas and the second is slated to release on June 28, 2024.

The action thriller will see Tom Cruise reprise his iconic role of Ethan Hunt, Simon Pegg return as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Fraust, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis.

