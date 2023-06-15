Tom Cruise gives 'The Flash' a speedy thumbs-up, superstar's seal of approval boosts filmmakers' confidence

The highly anticipated DC superhero movie, 'The Flash,' has received a massive vote of confidence from none other than Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. After an exclusive advanced screening of the film, Cruise personally reached out to director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti, showering them with praise and giving the entire team a much-needed "confidence boost." After an exclusive advanced screening of the film, Cruise personally reached out to director Andy Muschietti showering with praise.

In an interview with Games Radar, Andy Muschietti shared his excitement about Cruise's reaction, stating, “[We got] more confidence in the thing that we did because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything.”

Barbara Muschietti echoed the sentiment, highlighting how rare it is to receive such heartfelt praise from someone with no vested interest in the project. She shared, "It just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies."

Apart from Cruise's endorsement, the filmmakers made sure to pay tribute to the foundations laid by director Zack Snyder and his work on 'Man of Steel.' Andy Muschietti reached out to Snyder, not for technical or narrative advice, but to convey his respect for the universe that had been established. He wanted to assure Snyder that they would handle the source material with utmost reverence and care. Muschietti explained, "Man of Steel obviously is foundational to this movie because the big threat of Zod coming to Earth is a big twist in this story, and it's something that most DC fans know very well."

With the film's release just around the corner on June 16, the positive feedback from industry veterans like Tom Cruise has added to the anticipation and excitement surrounding 'The Flash.' Fans can now look forward to witnessing the culmination of the filmmakers' hard work and dedication, as they bring this iconic DC superhero to the big screen in a way that respects the source material and delights audiences worldwide.