Tom Cruise jokes he still dances in his underwear like that Risky Business scene, reflects on film turning 40

Tom Cruise is busy promoting his upcoming release Mission Impossible– Dead Reckoning Part One, but it seems that the actor has still retained some attributes from his previous movie roles. The actor revealed that he still dances in his underwear 40 years after the iconic scene in the 1983 film Risky Business. (Also read: Hayley Atwell on joining Mission Impossible franchise with Dead Reckoning: ‘There were a lot of pinch-me moments’)

Tom Cruise in Risky Business

Tom Cruise rose to attention early in his career with Risky Business, a sex comedy directed by Paul Brickman. In one iconic scene, Tom Cruise's character Joel Goodsen slides across the floor and begins to dance in just his pink shirt, socks, and white briefs to Bob Seger's rendition of Old Time Rock and Roll.

Tom Cruise's comment

Now, during the promotional rounds for Mission Impossible– Dead Reckoning Part One with Access Hollywood, Tom was reminded that the film turns 40 this year. Tom reacted, "That's amazing. I made it in ’82, I was 19 when I made it. I'll never forget that night, that day that I shot that scene... I had to figure out how I slide across the floor in my socks. So I saw the opening frame and I go, ‘I want to hit center frame.’ And it didn't work. And then I said, 'Well, let's just put [slick] stuff on the floor — and I slid all the way across.” When asked if that dancing continues 40 years later, he quipped, “Yeah, I still (do).”

Dead Reckoning is the sequel to Mission: Impossible - Fallout, that released in 2018. Dead Reckoning is being made in two parts. The first will release on July 12 in cinemas and the second is slated to release on June 28, 2024. The action thriller sees the return of Tom Cruise to reprise his iconic role of Ethan Hunt, while Simon Pegg returns as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Fraust, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis. Hayley Atwell joins the ensemble as Grace.

Mission Impossible– Dead Reckoning Part One will release on July 12 in cinemas and the second part is slated to release on June 28, 2024.

