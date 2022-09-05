Tom Cruise sits on airborne plane without safety harness in BTS video from Mission Impossible 7, fans call him insane

Actor Tom Cruise ups the ante in terms of death-defying action sequences with each subsequent Mission Impossible film. For the upcoming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, the actor, it will perform a dangerous aerial stunt. A new BTS video of him has surfaced on the internet giving a better look at the seemingly impossible stunt. The video was originally played at Top Gun: Maverick special screening earlier this year. However, this is the first time the full video has been seen. Also read: After reports claim Tom Cruise is leaving Mission Impossible franchise after Dead Reckoning, director reacts

The video begins with a close shot of Tom while he stands on an airborne biplane at quite an altit. With no harness on, he holds the biplane with one hand and addresses viewers mid-air like a cakewalk. In the video, the actor is heard talking about filming for the latest MI project and sharing his excitement with fans. In the one-minute video, he is also joined by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie on another biplane, who asks him jokingly to stop talking as they need to finish their scene before the sunset. The airplane then does a semi belly-roll and flies away with Tom casually holding on to it.

The video appeared to be shot from a third plane flying near them. It was first posted by Erik Davis from Fandago on Monday morning. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “Everyone thinks Tom Cruise is crazy for jumping on a couch, but they ignore that he is really out there just standing on a decade old biplane as if it is another Monday.” “Tom cruise is absolutely INSANE, love that for him,” added another one.

Last year, Tom Cruise was seen filming on the road, in the air and on top of a train for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I. The film is slated to release in 2023. Besides Tom, it also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny among others in key roles. The film is the seventh in the popular Mission Impossible film franchise, which began in 1996. Reports have claimed that Dead Reckoning Part 2, which releases in 2024, could be the final film of the series, at least for Tom Cruise.

