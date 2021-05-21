Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Tom Cruise says he nailed Mission: Impossible vault stunt on final attempt: 'Kept hitting my face'
Tom Cruise says he nailed Mission: Impossible vault stunt on final attempt: 'Kept hitting my face'

In a recent interview, actor Tom Cruise explained how he struggled with the stunt in the CIA headquarters vault scene in 1996 film Mission: Impossible.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible released in 1996.

One of the most iconic shots from the first Mission: Impossible movie starring Tom Cruise nearly did not happen because he was having a difficult time pulling it off.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a series of snippet interviews the star did with director-screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie for Paramount's anniversary Blu-ray of the 1996 film that kick-started the billion-dollar franchise, Tom explained that he kept falling too far when he was suddenly lowered via a cable into CIA headquarters vault.

Tom said he was unable to balance fast enough on the cable. "We were running out of time, and I kept hitting my face and the take didn't work," the actor said, explaining he finally asked crew members for British pound coins to put in his shoes as counterweights.

He further talked about the action sequence and said, "Director Brian De Palma said, 'one more and then I am going to have to cut into the moment and do it'. I said, 'I can do it.' And I went down to the floor, and I didn't touch. I remember thinking, 'Oh, my gosh. I didn't touch.' And I was holding it, holding it, holding it, holding it. And I'm sweating and I'm sweating. And he just keeps rolling."

Tom said he realised at that moment that they had got the shot and Brian De Palma was now just messing with him. Finally, Brian began to laugh and called cut.

Also read: Juliette Binoche boards Colin Firth and Toni Collette's The Staircase series

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in another interview section, Tom said he was stuck in a traffic jam in Japan while marketing another film when he got the pitch call from Brian De Palma for Mission: Impossible.

The next film titled Mission: Impossible 7 from the blockbuster franchise is slated to come out in May 2022.

