Juliette Binoche boards Colin Firth and Toni Collette's The Staircase series

Actor Juliette Binoche will feature alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette in HBO Max limited series The Staircase.

In the limited series, Colin will essay the role of American novelist Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (to be portrayed by Toni), in 2001.

He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident.

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of the limited series, which is based on the docu-series of the same name and various books and reports on the Peterson case, reported Deadline.

The details of Juliette's character have been kept under wraps. The 57-year-old French star is best known for featuring in movies such as Certified Copy, The English Patient, Chocolat, Clouds of Sils Maria and High Life.

Antonia Campos of The Devil All the Time fame will direct six episodes of the series. The filmmaker will also serve as writer and showrunner along with Maggie Cohn.

The Staircase is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna Television.

