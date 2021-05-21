Home / Entertainment / Tv / Juliette Binoche boards Colin Firth and Toni Collette's The Staircase series
The details of Juliette Binoche's character have been kept under wraps.
The details of Juliette Binoche's character have been kept under wraps.
tv

Juliette Binoche boards Colin Firth and Toni Collette's The Staircase series

In HBO Max limited series The Staircase, Colin Firth will essay the role of American novelist Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Actor Juliette Binoche will feature alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette in HBO Max limited series The Staircase.

In the limited series, Colin will essay the role of American novelist Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (to be portrayed by Toni), in 2001.

He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident. 

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of the limited series, which is based on the docu-series of the same name and various books and reports on the Peterson case, reported Deadline.

The details of Juliette's character have been kept under wraps. The 57-year-old French star is best known for featuring in movies such as Certified Copy, The English Patient, Chocolat, Clouds of Sils Maria and High Life.

Also read: Lisa Kudrow was pregnant in real life while shooting for FRIENDS, her 'baby' is now a college graduate. See pics

Antonia Campos of The Devil All the Time fame will direct six episodes of the series. The filmmaker will also serve as writer and showrunner along with Maggie Cohn.

The Staircase is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna Television.

ott:10:ht-tv_listing-desktop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
juliette binoche colin firth toni collette + 1 more

Related Stories

Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.
Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.
bollywood

Karan wishes Aditya on birthday with a pic from when they played dutiful uncles

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • Karan Johar has shared a photo clicked by Shah Rukh Khan to wish Aditya Chopra on his birthday. The photo also includes a baby Aryan Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Mohanlal's friend shared pictures on Instagram.
Mohanlal's friend shared pictures on Instagram.
entertainment

Actor Mohanlal turns 61, celebrates low-key birthday at home, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • Actor Mohanlal chose to have a low-key birthday celebration at his home as he turned a year older. Pictures were shared by one of his friends on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.