Tom Cruise's Top Gun to re-release in India to mark 40th anniversary

India will once again feel the need for speed. Top Gun is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations, the Tom Cruise-starrer will be re-released in theatres in India. Tom Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in Top Gun.

Top Gun to re-release in India Paramount Pictures announced on Thursday that it is all set to re-release the iconic 1986 blockbuster as well as its 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, for a special one-week-only theatrical run. Tom Cruise's Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell will be seen one more time on the big screen, starting May 15.

Top Gun, released in 1986, was a revolutionary hit that showed aerial battles, dogfights, and the glam life of US Air Force pilots. The film followed a class of elite, hot shot Navy pilots at the Fighter Weapons School known as Top Gun, who push their aircraft and each other to the limits as they compete to be the best of the best. Tom Cruise starred in the iconic 1986 blockbuster that defined a generation.

The film's success was instrumental in his becoming a top box-office draw in the 80s. Directed by the late Tony Scott, the film also featured Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, and Tom Skerritt in supporting roles.

About the Top Gun sequel Tom Cruise returned to the cockpit as Maverick 36 years later with Top Gun: Maverick. In the sequel, after more than thirty years of service, Maverick returns to Top Gun, training a detachment of fresh graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen. Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: Rooster, the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose.

Top Gun: Maverick earned over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office and was the number 1 movie of 2022 and the highest-grossing film in Paramount Pictures' history.

Top Gun: Maverick was directed by Joseph Kosinski and, besides Cruise, featured an ensemble cast of Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

A third instalment of the franchise was recently announced with Tom Cruise slated to return.