Tom Holland calls working with girlfriend Zendaya profitable for producers: ‘One hotel room'

Tom Holland and Zendaya have starred in three Spider-Man films together and their onscreen chemistry is loved by the audience. In a recent conversation on the Dish podcast, Tom talked about the perks of working with Zendaya, whom he is also dating in real life. Tom Holland lists perks of working with Zendaya.

Tom Holland calls working with Zendaya a saving grace

When asked about being Zendaya’s co-star, Tom Holland said, “Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen it’s work, alright?” He added, “Oh God, yeah. It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

“It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later,” Tom Holland added.

Internet reacts to Tom Holland's statement

Reddit reacted to Tom Holland’s statement. One of the Reddit users wrote, “They seem so in love with each other. I Love it.” Another commented, “Perhaps they will be the ones to finally break the Spidey couple curse. I am rooting for them.” Another comment read, “I am genuinely surprised these two have not decided to tie the knot yet. Maybe one of the many things to expect in 2025?”

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating each other for a longtime now, however, the duo has been tight-lipped about it. Their dating rumours started in 2016, however, in 2021, a few pictures of the duo kissing inside Tom Holland's car went viral on social media and since then they haven't stopped themselves from sharing a cute birthday wish for each other on social media. Apart from the fourth Spider-Man movie, Tom and Zendaya will be sharing the screen in Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new film.