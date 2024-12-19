Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tom Holland calls working with girlfriend Zendaya profitable for producers: ‘One hotel room'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Riya Sharma
Dec 19, 2024 05:18 PM IST

Tom Holland lists perks of working with girlfriend Zendaya and fans can't stop gushing about how adorable his comment is.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have starred in three Spider-Man films together and their onscreen chemistry is loved by the audience. In a recent conversation on the Dish podcast, Tom talked about the perks of working with Zendaya, whom he is also dating in real life.

Tom Holland lists perks of working with Zendaya.
Tom Holland lists perks of working with Zendaya.

(Also Read: Tom Holland reveals why he Googles girlfriend Zendaya: 'It's more of an anxiety thing, but I'll check to see if…)

Tom Holland calls working with Zendaya a saving grace

When asked about being Zendaya’s co-star, Tom Holland said, “Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen it’s work, alright?” He added, “Oh God, yeah. It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

“It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later,” Tom Holland added.

Internet reacts to Tom Holland's statement

Reddit reacted to Tom Holland’s statement. One of the Reddit users wrote, “They seem so in love with each other. I Love it.” Another commented, “Perhaps they will be the ones to finally break the Spidey couple curse. I am rooting for them.” Another comment read, “I am genuinely surprised these two have not decided to tie the knot yet. Maybe one of the many things to expect in 2025?”

Tom Holland Says Acting With Zendaya Is a ‘Saving Grace’ and ‘Studios Love It. One Hotel Room’: ‘It’s the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’
byu/MarvelsGrantMan136 inmarvelstudios

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating each other for a longtime now, however, the duo has been tight-lipped about it. Their dating rumours started in 2016, however, in 2021, a few pictures of the duo kissing inside Tom Holland's car went viral on social media and since then they haven't stopped themselves from sharing a cute birthday wish for each other on social media. Apart from the fourth Spider-Man movie, Tom and Zendaya will be sharing the screen in Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new film.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On