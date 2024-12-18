Tom Holland reveals plans for cosy Christmas with Zendaya and her family: ‘This will be great’

Tom Holland and Zendaya are usually pretty tight-lipped about their relationship so fans were surprised to see the former let loose on a podcast. On the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Tom revealed all about his Christmas plans. (Also Read: Christopher Nolan now brings Lupita Nyong'o onboard for his next film, after Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya) Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating for a while and have acted together in Spider-Man movies.

Tom, Zendaya’s Christmas plans

Speaking on the podcast, Tom revealed that he and Zendaya will be spending Christmas together in America this year with her family. He did, however, add that where they will spend the special day is a ‘secret’.

What’s more, the Spider-Man actor recollected how his last Christmas in America as a negative experience due to Covid-19. He said, “The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately, not by choice. I made two movies back-to-back through Covid. Did two press tours through Covid and did not get Covid once, the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had, I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas, and I got Covid. So, I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair. This year will be great. This will be great.”

What’s more, Tom told the podcast hosts that he looks ahead to spending Christmas with Zendaya and both their families in 2025. “I think what we'd like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year is to bring the families together. That's what I think we want to do next time. This time, 'cause we're both actors, we're terrible at organising things. So it hasn't happened yet. The thought's there. The idea has been planted,” he said.

Tom and Zendaya

Tom is from the United Kingdom, while Zendaya is from the US. He has been in a relationship with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya for a while now, though the duo is reluctant to discuss their relationship. They first publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2021. Tom will soon star in Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday, apart from a film helmed by Christopher Nolan. Zendaya will be also be seen in the Nolan film, apart from The Drama.