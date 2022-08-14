Tom Holland makes brief return to social media, calls it detrimental: ‘I spiral when I read things about me online'

Tom Holland shared a video of himself on Instagram after a long time. The actor revealed that he was on a social media break for his mental health. In the video, Tom also said that he finds ‘Instagram and Twitter overstimulating’. Also Read: MTV Awards 2022: Zendaya, Tom Holland win big, Scarlett Johansson gets 'Best Hero' for Black Widow

Tom said in the video, "Hi guys, so I've been trying to make this do an hour now, and for someone that has spent the last 13, 14 years, however long I've been acting, I cannot seem to say what I need to say without 'umming' and 'arring' every five minutes. So I'm going to try again. So I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

He added, "On this very, very brief return to Instagram, I thought it would be very important and a good idea to shed some light on a charity that we sponsor which is stem4. Stem4 is a wonderfully innovative education program. Its pioneering apps, clinically advised website, and its mental health conferences helped contribute towards helping young kids who were suffering."

Tom captioned the video, “Hello and goodbye... I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about @stem4org . Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support - and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work. Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with - it would be greatly appreciated."

Singer Justin Bieber commented, “Love you man.” One fan said, “I think we all need a break from Instagram sometimes. See ya, Tom.” Another one said, “It's okaayyy tom, hope you have a great life." One fan pointed at Tom's recent statement in which he said that he might quit acting someday. The fan wrote, “I thought he was about to say he’s quitting acting.” A fan also said, “I love you and I totally understand about how social media affects mental health." A comment also read: “I am gonna cry so bad.”

Tom's Spider-Man: No Way Home released last year and grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide. He was later seen in Uncharted as Nathan Drake. He will be seen next playing the role of Fred Astaire in his untitled biopic. Tom announced the news last year.

