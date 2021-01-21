Tom Holland recalls 'terrible' Marvel audition process for Spider-Man

Actor Tom Holland thought he'd be fired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after making his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. He said that there was a period when he didn't hear from anyone about his future in the franchise, and wasn't sure he'd be invited back.

The actor make the revelation in the latest instalment of Variety's Actors on Actors series. He was in conversation with Daniel Kaluuya.

He said, “From the moment of shooting Civil War to Spider-Man: Homecoming, I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don’t know why. Civil War hadn’t come out yet, and I just didn’t hear anything from anyone. I can’t really explain it. It was awful, but they didn’t — obviously. It’s been crazy, mate. I’ve loved every minute of it."

Holland reprised his role as Spider-Man in two solo films and two Avengers films. He is currently shooting for the third Spider-Man movie.

He also recalled the 'terrible' audition process for the role, which lasted seven months and spanned six rounds, culminating with a screen test opposite Robert Downey Jr.

“They always tell you that you did a great job and they will be in touch, and then six weeks go by and you’re just waiting and waiting,” Holland said. “Eventually I got a screen test in Atlanta with six other kids and [Robert Downey Jr.] was there. We all tested with Downey, which was crazy. It went so well. It was the best audition I had ever done. Him and I were riffing off each other. My agents had told me that Marvel likes you to learn the words exactly and that you can’t improvise and you can’t do anything like that. I learned the words exactly, and then on the first take Downey just changed the scene completely, so we started riffing with each other.”

After that, he was called in for another audition with Chris Evans. He said that he learned that he landed the job along with the rest of the world, when he read an article confirming it.

