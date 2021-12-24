Tom Holland reveals he couldn’t hear Chris Evans’ cue during Avengers Endgame battle scene: ‘I ran off all by myself’

Tom Holland shared a hilarious anecdote from 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame in one of his promotional interviews for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The 25-year-old actor said that during the final battle scene, he was positioned at a slight distance from Chris Evans (who plays Captain America), which led to a faux pas on his part.

Tom revealed that unable to hear Chris’ cue properly, he mistimed his action and apologised to the team later. Tom was speaking about his favourite scenes when he recalled what happened during Endgame shoot.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, Tom said: “I love the scene in Endgame where Captain America with that amazing like swooping shot, where Captain America catches the hammer and he’s like ‘Avengers, assemble.’ Because Evans was like four-five people down from me. And the direction was ‘As soon as he says assemble, everyone then screams and charges towards the enemy’. But because he was so far away, I couldn’t hear him say ‘assemble,’ because he says it to himself. So, he went, ‘Avengers!’ And then I just went ‘Ahh!’ I ran off by myself. I got like 30 feet, and then I had to turn around and like, walk back to like all my childhood heroes and be like ‘Sorry guys, I got that wrong’.”

Tom also listed another scene as his favourite, one from the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War, which marked his first appearance as Spider-Man in a film. “My first scene with RDJ (Robert Downey Jr.) in Civil War will forever be something I’m so proud of. Because I just remember I nervous I was that day. You know, I’m very lucky now that when I come to make these movies, you know, bring all of my friends with me, my hair and make-up artist, my costume and my dialect coach, my security guard, my brother. They’re all my friends from home. But when I went to do that movie, I went by myself. I was like 18-19. To see that play out the way it did was awesome.”

Tom Holland currently stars in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released last week. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “…the largely satisfying and briefly exhilarating triumph of No Way Home lies not in the storytelling as much as it does in getting actors and characters from previous Spidey movies to return. The appeal here is the thrilling novelty factor of what happens, not why or how it happens. The Avengers, Civil War and Endgame were more than mere tick-box exercises at blandly stuffing as many super-faces in a single frame. There was thought, build-up, and a sense of journey attached. Whereas here, it’s just seeing familiar figures alone that’s supposed to be enough for us. It’s also worth mentioning that these are villains from those previous franchises entering this one with its very different tone, so naturally, everyone is a more comical, diluted, and banter-y version of themselves.”

Tom co-stars with real-life girlfriend Zendaya in the movie.

