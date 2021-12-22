Benedict Cumberbatch runs away from security to meet fans, poses for selfies at Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere. Watch

Spider-Man: No Way Home has the cash registers ringing across the globe as it brought back the audience to theatres after an almost one-and-a-half-year-long lull due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides starring Tom Holland as the titular superhero, the film also marks the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange. At a recent film premiere, Benedict couldn't keep away from his fans and ran away from his security to meet them.

Benedict came across a crowd of Marvel fans waiting outside the venue of the film's premiere in Los Angeles. A video of him running away from his security to meet his fans waiting outside the venue has surfaced on the Internet.

There's a new video of Benedict Cumberbatch running away from his security to meet his fans at the #SpiderManNoWayHome premiere



(watch until the end to see the way he poses to take selfies with the fans from a distance🥺) pic.twitter.com/2g4Ku52nXS — déia (@midnightmarvl) December 14, 2021

In the video, he can be seen running towards what appears to be the entry gate, while his security chasing behind him in order to keep up. He waves to his fans, greets them excitedly with folded hands a few times and poses for selfies with them from a safe distance.

His fans couldn't stop talking about his gesture on Twitter. A fan wrote, “He knows how to entertain in any circumstances. Also I wonder if there was any vodka involved.” Another said, “I swear to God, this man...” One more fan wrote, “So cute.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the superhero's identity as Peter Parker is revealed to the world. Peter turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who casts a spell to make everyone forget he's Spidey, but instead the enchantment breaks open the multiverse and brings in Spider-Man's villains from alternate realities.

The film has been performing rather impressively across the world. In India, it has already collected ₹130 crore at the domestic box office in six days of its release. It had registered the second highest opening for a Hollywood film in India, at ₹32 crore.