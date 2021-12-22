Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 6 collection: Tom Holland film is ‘super strong’ with 130 cr in the bag so far
Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 6 collection: Tom Holland film is ‘super strong’ with 130 cr in the bag so far

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home slowed down during the week with collections of 10.40 crore on Tuesday but still managed to push the total to 130 crore. 
Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Published on Dec 22, 2021 04:15 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Spider-Man: No Way Home slowed down on the weekdays but continues to register double digit figures at the box office in India. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the movie's overall performance at the box office as ‘super strong’. The film collected 10.40 crore on Tuesday and now stands at a total of 130.87 crore at the domestic box office. 

Taran Adarsh shared the India collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "#SpiderMan biz is an eye-opener during pandemic era… super strong, double digits on Day 6 as well… Can hit 200 cr *if* it continues the momentum… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.40 cr. Total: 130.87 cr Nett BOC. #India biz."

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch in lead roles. 

The film's release on Thursday was followed by Pushpa on Friday, the Hindi version of which has collected 20.14 crore. Spider-Man will now also face competition from Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, that releases on December 24. It stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and revolves around India's win at the 1983 cricket world cup. 

After the overwhelming response for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that the production company and Sony are currently working on developing at least one more movie for the Spider-Man franchise.

As per The New York Times, the Marvel Studios president confirmed more films in the series "because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home." 

Also read: Tom Holland jokes about expecting an Oscar for Spider-Man No Way Home: ‘Really think I'm going to win’

Spider-Man: No Way Home co-producer Amy Pascal added, “At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film.”

