Tom Holland jokes about expecting an Oscar for Spider-Man No Way Home: ‘Really think I'm going to win’

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking box office records after it hit the cinemas recently. In an interview, Tom talked about the film and joked about how he could win an Oscar for it.

Speaking at the interview, Tom told Hollywood Reporter: "I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye. But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I'm going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it's great."

The British actor also recently hinted at his exit from the franchise. “I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing. And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man,” he told People.

The actor said he is willing to make way for others to take on the role: "I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so," Tom said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in India on December 16 and in the US theatres on December 17. In India, the film has collected ₹120 crore in five days.

Actor Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004, Andrew Garfield took over the superhero role in 2012. Tom made his first on-screen appearance as Spider-Man in 2016.

Tom has appeared in six Marvel movies, playing the superhero. He made his debut as the MCU superhero in Captain America: Civil War and then starred in his solo Spider-Man films, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He also appeared in both Avengers movies – Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.