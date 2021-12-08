Tom Holland wants his Spider-Man to have 'tattered suit' and ripped mask like Tobey Maguire did. Here’s why

Actor Tom Holland is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speculation about previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Tom in the new film have been going on for a while now. Amid the rumours, Tom has talked about both the actors and what he liked the most in their Spider-Man movies.

Tom who is currently promoting the film, told Jake Hamilton in an interview for his YouTube show, Jake's Takes that he is a fan of certain elements in the Spider-Man movies starring Tobey and Andrew.

Talking about a ‘moment’ he would love to have starred in, Tom said: “Tobey's movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get."

"In Andrew's movies, I love the skateboarding sequence actually. I know that's kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence. I thought it was really fun. I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker's life was really interesting and really fun."

Tom Holland made his first on-screen appearance as Spider-Man in 2016. Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in India on December 16 and in the US theatres on December 17. He co-stars with Zendaya in the new Spider-Man movie - they are also dating in real life.