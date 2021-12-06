Spider-Man: No Way Home's leaked track uses Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's themes, fans call it 'best leak yet'

Since the Spider-Man: No Way Home was announced, the rumours about the reintroduction of the two older versions of the superhero, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, started doing rounds. On Sunday, a song from the film got leaked and now fans are pretty convinced that Tobey and Andrew will make a return.

Sharing a tweet, one fan wrote, “Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's theme remastered in track 19 on the #SpiderManNoWayHome official soundtrack leaked. #SpiderMan." While another one shared the track and wrote, “Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire's Soundtracks can be heard in the leaked NWH Soundtrack 19 - Unite.”

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's theme remastered in track 19 on the #SpiderManNoWayHome official soundtrack leaked. #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/9i706GB7N9 — P ɑ ɾ k ҽ ɾ #DontDelayNoWayHomePH (@jmqnailga) December 5, 2021

Soon, more and more fans started reacting to the leaked song. One person wrote, “#SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome Official soundtrack that confirms Andrew and Tobey in the movie. I gotta say, this is by far the best leak yet. I don’t need it anymore. I literally cried man, this is my childhood back.” Another one said, “OK let's be real there has been no movie that has been spoiled, leaked or talked about as much as #SpiderManNoWayHome. I mean unedited trailers, leaked pictures, the freaking soundtrack was damn leaked today #NoWayHome #SpiderMan #SpiderVerse."

The leaked track features the theme music tone of the earlier Spider-Man films, in which Andrew and Tobey played Spider-man's character.

Last month, pictures from the upcoming film were leaked on social media, one of which also featured Tobey and Andrew. Sharing the leaked pictures on Twitter, one fan wrote, “Holy shoot!! these are new leaked photos of Tobey, Andrew, and Tom all together. now the scene where tom said he shot a very special scene together with a mystery charachter talking about what it's like to be a hero, is now confirmed to be matt murdock!!!”

HOLY SHOOT!! THESE ARE NEW LEAKED PHOTO'S OF TOBEY, ANDREW, AND TOM ALL TOGETHER. NOW THE SCENE WHERE TOM SAID HE SHOT A VERY SPECIAL SCENE TOGETHER WITH A MYSTERY CHARCTER TALKING ABOUT WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A HERO, IS NOW CONFIRMED TO BE MATT MURDOCK!!!#SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/HVeuGSmyXQ — Criptonic (@CriptonicYT) November 9, 2021

Many fans shared screenshots from the trailer and pointed out that Electro and Lizard appear to be charging in different directions, which indicates that they are involved in solo battles with characters that have been edited out from the trailer released by MCU.

Lizard gets hit with an invisible punch in the #SpiderManNoWayHome Brazil trailer 🧐



Looks like they edited out Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield 😂 pic.twitter.com/oJheAgOI9C — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 17, 2021

As per Total Film, last month Tom denied the return of Tobey and Andrew. He said, “People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point.”

Tobey played Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004, Andrew took over the superhero role in 2012. Tom made his first on-screen appearance as Spider-Man in 2016.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in India on December 16 and in the US theatres on December 17.