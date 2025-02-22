Menu Explore
Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 gets a new release date. Check details here

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 22, 2025 10:39 AM IST

Spider-Man 4 now will hit the theatres after a gap from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. It also stars Tom Holland and opens theatres on July 17.

The makers of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 have pushed the release date of the film. The Marvel superhero's next feature will be released theatrically on July 31, a week later than previously scheduled, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. (Also Read | Andrew Garfield breaks silence on Spider-Man 4 casting rumours: 'No one’s going to trust anything I say')

Spider-Man 4, starring Tom Holland, was earlier set to release on July 24, 2026. (pic credit- Marvel studios)

The film was earlier set to release on July 24, 2026. Sony Pictures made the announcement about the release date of the film. The director, who is known for his movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is helming the project, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

With this change in the release date, now it will hit the theatres after a gap from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which also stars Tom and opens theatres on July 17.

Tom, who appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, confirmed that production for the fourth Spider-Man movie will begin in mid-2025, as per the outlet.

"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go -- we're nearly there," Tom said. "Super exciting. I can't wait!" said the actor.

Tom has played Peter Parker in three previous Spider-Man films, all directed by Jon Watts: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The last film grossed over USD 1 billion globally, following its release shortly after Avengers: Endgame, a pattern this new film seems to follow with its release after Avengers: Doomsday.

Cretton has been involved in several Marvel projects, including co-creating the upcoming Wonder Man miniseries and developing a sequel to Shang-Chi. However, Spider-Man 4 is now the main focus for the studio.

