Twitter thinks 'best ever CGI award goes to censor board' for Florence Pugh's black dress in Oppenheimer sex scene

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer competes with Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie at the box office after both films were released worldwide July 21. Both the films boast equally impressive cast of A-list stars. However, they differ in their content ratings. While Barbie is rated PG-13, meaning it's suitable for children aged 13 and over, Oppenheimer is rated U/A in India, which is reserved for movies that contain moderate adult themes and can be watched by children under 12 with parental guidance. Now, a sex scene featuring Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy is making headlines. Also read: Oppenheimer box office day 3 collection

Florence Pugh appeared to be wearing a 'black dress' in Oppenheimer's censored version, leading to speculation that it was done to avoid controversy.

While some are calling for a boycott of Oppenheimer and demanding the removal of a sex scene featuring the titular character, Cillian Murphy's Robert Oppenheimer, and Florence Pugh, who plays his lover Jean Tatlock, others can't stop talking about Florence's 'black dress' in the scene.

Twitter reacts to Florence Pugh's black dress

Oppenheimer reportedly has two sex scenes, and it seems like both of these were edited for the Indian audience. Now, Oppenheimer’s sex scenes have become one of the most talked-about scenes of the film, which saw a huge opening weekend in India. Some Twitter users shared how both the Oppenheimer sex scenes were modified for the Indian viewers.

In one of the sex scenes, fans noticed that a nude Florence Pugh was covered in a ‘black dress,' and believe that it was done by the makers to avoid controversy in India. Some also claimed the scene was modified for Indian audience under orders from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A person tweeted a screenshot, and said, "So why is this a thing in India?" It showed Florence in what looked like a black dress, but could very well be some computer-generated imagery (CGI). Reacting to the tweet, a Twitter user from India, asked, "Wait. So the actual Oppenheimer scene doesn't have a black dress?" To which, the person responded, "Nope." Another person confirmed the black dress did not feature in the uncensored version of Oppenheimer.

He tweeted, "It was while exchanging notes on Oppenheimer with a friend, who studies in Toronto (Canada), and watched the movie there that I discovered that Florence Pugh isn’t wearing a black dress in the uncensored version."

Another Twitter user gave CBFC the credit for the scene, tweeting, "The best ever CGI work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for Florence Pugh black dress in Oppenheimer... flawless (clapping emoji)." Another person seemed confused, “So the Florence Pugh black dress wasn't really a black dress?”

Cillian on Oppenheimer sex scenes

In a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Cillian Murphy said the sex scenes with co-star Florence Pugh, are ‘perfect’ and actually have a good reason for appearing in the film.

Speaking about Christopher Nolan's directorial angle, Cillian had said, “He knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got. And I think when you see it, it's so f***ing powerful. And they're not gratuitous. They're perfect. And Florence is just amazing.”

