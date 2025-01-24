Menu Explore
Vin Diesel says Fast X: Part 2 to 'return home', will finish filming in wildfires-hit Los Angeles

ANI |
Jan 24, 2025 03:19 PM IST

Actor Vin Diesel announced that the next instalment of his popular franchise, Fast X: Part 2, will finish shooting in Los Angeles, where it began 25 years ago.

Actor Vin Diesel announced that Fast X: Part 2 will finish shooting in Los Angeles, the city where it all began 25 years ago. The actor, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to share that the rest of Fast X: Part 2 will be filmed in LA, a move inspired by the recent wildfires that have devastated the area. (Also Read: Vin Diesel shocks fans with shoutout to Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson at Golden globes amid years-long feud)

Vin Diesel says Fast X: Part 2 will finish filming in Los Angeles.(MINT_PRINT)
Diesel shared a picture with his co-star Jordana Brewster along with a note in which he shared that Brewster encouraged him to have Universal film the "rest of Fast X: Part 2 in LA."

"Last week, during the fires that displaced LA, my sister Jordana reached out to me and said, 'Please have Universal film the rest of Fast X: Part 2 in LA,'" he wrote. "Los Angeles needs it now more than ever. Los Angeles is where Fast & Furious started filming 25 years ago, and now Fast will finally return home. All love..." he added.

The wildfires, which have devastated large portions of the LA area, first ignited in Pacific Palisades and spread to Malibu and Santa Monica, with the Eaton Fire particularly impacting the Altadena-Pasadena area.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie marks the final chapter of the franchise. Last year, Diesel confirmed the saga's conclusion, describing it as a "grand finale" and a "celebration of the incredible family" they've built together.

According to Deadline, Universal is reportedly aiming for a March 2026 release for the highly anticipated film.

The film, which is directed by Louis Leterrier, features a cast that includes Jason Statham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Dwayne Johnson.

