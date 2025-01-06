Vin Diesel shocks fans with shoutout to Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson at Golden globes amid years-long feud

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards honoured not just the best films and TV series of the year but also a film that ruled the box office worldwide. Wicked won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the Globes on Sunday night. But the minor drama that preceded it was just as 'box office' as the billion-dollar blockbuster. (Also read: Dwayne Johnson accuses Vin Diesel of ‘manipulation’ over Fast & Furious post: ‘Didn’t like he brought up Paul Walker’) Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Vin Diesel buries the hatchet?

Action star Vin Diesel was chosen to present the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The Fast & Furious star emerged on to the stage but before he presented the award, he said 'hey' to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, seated near the stage. The two have worked together on the Fast & Furious franchise and normally, this would have been a fun moment between two co-stars. But anyone who has followed their careers knows about their years-long public feud. And hence, the nod shocked fans of both the actors.

Vin Diesel said, 'Hey, Dwayne,' and nodded towards the wrestler-turned-actor. In turn, Dwayne Johnson managed a sheepish smile in acknowledgement. But this awkward moment was enough to cause a collective meltdown of fans on the internet. "What's going on," wondered one on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, “Did this just really happen?”

Some fans speculated that this was Vin's olive branch to Dwayne as he wants him back in the franchise. "Because Vin wants him back for another Fast and Furious movie lol he recently posted about it on his Instagram so he’s trying to make amends and play nice lol," read a tweet.

Vin and Dwayne's Fast & Furious feud

Vin Diesel has been the star of all but one Fast & Furious since 2001. Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise in Fast Five (2011) and appeared in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, before getting his own spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, in which he starred alongside Jason Statham. However, over the years, Dwayne and Vin have feuded publicly with both calling each other out in interviews and on social media over the spotlight each should get. Dwayne surprised fans with a post-credits cameo in the last Fast & Furious film - Fast X - in 2023. The actor later confirmed that he is returning to the series with the next film.

The 82nd Golden Globes kicked off Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST (6.30 am IST), aiming to recapture the playful, comedic vibe of past ceremonies hosted by icons like Ricky Gervais or the duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. This year, comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the event. In India, fans can watch the show on Lionsgate Play, where it streamed live.