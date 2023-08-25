Vin Diesel posts throwback pic with Deepika Padukone from India trip, fans want him to ride auto in Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel seems to be missing India. The Fast X star shared a throwback picture on his Instagram on Friday, in which he is posing with Deepika Padukone inside a colourful autorickshaw. The image is from his trip to India in 2017 to promote their Hollywood action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. (Also Read: Vin Diesel gives shoutout to Deepika Padukone, thanks her for bringing him to India)

Vin's throwback post

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone starred together in xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Friday and posted the photo with the caption, “So grateful and blessed, to have traveled to so many wonderful countries, like India… and to experience their beautiful cultures… a lucky kid from New York. Haha. All love, Always.”

Fans react

While many Indian fans asked Vin to visit again, a lot of Instagram users could not resist making some hilarious autorickshaw jokes. One commented, “*Vin Diesel rash driving this auto rickshaw* Deepika: Aiyyo!! Be careful!! Mere appa ka favourite gaadi (sad emoji).” Another wrote in the comments, “The next fast and furious 11 with auto (teary eyed laughter emoji).”

A third user commented, “Fast tuk tuk and furious.” Another wrote, “Fast and furious 11 scene leaked (fire emoji).” “Make f11 in india dude (face with sunglasses emoji),” commented another. “We want @deepikapadukone x @vindiesel again but this time for fast and furious movie,” a fan's comment read. A user slid in a hilarious one, “Vin Diesel be like : or andar nahi jayega madam (can't take it further inside).”

Vin and Deepika

Vin and Deepika starred opposite each other in DJ Caruso's 2017 action thriller xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the third instalment in Vin's popular franchise. The first two parts, XXX and XXX: State of the Union, released in 2002 and 2005 respectively. Also starring Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Toni Collette, and Samuel L Jackson, it became the biggest hit of the franchise by earning $346 million worldwide, on a budget of $85 million.

Fast and Furious

The first part of the tenth instalment in Vin's Fast and Furious franchise released earlier this year. A Part 2 of Fast X is also slated to release next year.

