Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Daniel Craig starrer to hit theaters before Netflix release

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a thriller film starring James Bond star Daniel Craig, is all set for release in select theaters before making its debut on Netflix later this year. The highly anticipated movie is the third installment in the fan-favorite Knives Out series from Rian Johnson. Netflix releases new poster for Daniel Craig's upcoming film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.(X/@netflix)

When does Daniel Craig's next movie come out?

As per the official announcement, Netflix has set a two-week theatrical release window for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Fans will be able to watch the movie across select cinemas across the United States on November 26.

After completing its two-week run in theaters, the movie will be available to stream on Netflix. It will be released on the streaming service on December 12, 2025.

"Not all secrets can stay buried. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is in select theaters November 26 and on Netflix December 12," read a post on the official X handle of Netflix.

What to expect from Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery?

The film will have Daniel Craig reprising his popular role of Benoit Blanc, a private investigator. This time, Blanc is looking forward to solving the “most dangerous case yet.”

In the third installment, things will turn darker for Blanc as he joins forces with the police chief to uncover the hidden truths regarding a "sudden and seemingly impossible murder," according to Radio Times.

In a new poster from the movie, Craig along with other characters can be seen peering into a grave, teasing fans towards a gothic murder mystery.

As per the official synopsis, young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) has been asked to assist Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin): “It’s clear that all is not well in the pews.”

Wicks' flock features church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), lawyer Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), as well as concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny).

When the town is rocked by a shocking murder, the lack of suspects prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to start working with Benoit Blanc to solve the case.

