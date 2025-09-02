Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Daniel Craig starrer to hit theaters before Netflix release

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 08:49 pm IST

Here's all you need to know about Daniel Craig's upcoming film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a thriller film starring James Bond star Daniel Craig, is all set for release in select theaters before making its debut on Netflix later this year. The highly anticipated movie is the third installment in the fan-favorite Knives Out series from Rian Johnson.

Netflix releases new poster for Daniel Craig's upcoming film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.(X/@netflix)
Netflix releases new poster for Daniel Craig's upcoming film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.(X/@netflix)

When does Daniel Craig's next movie come out?

As per the official announcement, Netflix has set a two-week theatrical release window for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Fans will be able to watch the movie across select cinemas across the United States on November 26.

After completing its two-week run in theaters, the movie will be available to stream on Netflix. It will be released on the streaming service on December 12, 2025.

"Not all secrets can stay buried. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is in select theaters November 26 and on Netflix December 12," read a post on the official X handle of Netflix.

What to expect from Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery?

The film will have Daniel Craig reprising his popular role of Benoit Blanc, a private investigator. This time, Blanc is looking forward to solving the “most dangerous case yet.”

Also Read: 'Cancel Netflix' calls erupt over alleged Gavin Newsom donation, Colbert deal claims

In the third installment, things will turn darker for Blanc as he joins forces with the police chief to uncover the hidden truths regarding a "sudden and seemingly impossible murder," according to Radio Times.

In a new poster from the movie, Craig along with other characters can be seen peering into a grave, teasing fans towards a gothic murder mystery.

As per the official synopsis, young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) has been asked to assist Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin): “It’s clear that all is not well in the pews.”

Wicks' flock features church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), lawyer Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), as well as concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny).

Also Read: Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Date, time, where to watch and other key details

When the town is rocked by a shocking murder, the lack of suspects prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to start working with Benoit Blanc to solve the case.

FAQs:

When will Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery release in cinemas?

It will come out across select screens on November 26.

Will Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery release on Netflix?

Yes, it will be available on the streaming platform on December 12.

Who has directed Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery?

It is helmed by Rian Johnson.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Daniel Craig starrer to hit theaters before Netflix release
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On