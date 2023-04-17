Watch- Jamie Foxx mockingly ‘impersonates’ Donald Trump in throwback video with Snoop Dogg

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is recuperating from undisclosed 'medical complications' at a hospital in Atlanta. He was filming the Netflix movie, “Back in Action" and suddenly developed health issues which required him to be hospitalized.

Donald Trump(left); Jamie Foxx(Twitter)

Meanwhile, an old video of Foxx mockingly impersonating Donald Trump, in the presence of star rapper Snoop Dogg, is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the Rap Radar Podcast video during promotions of the movie "Day Shift", Foxx nails the the Trump impression and sounds just like the former USA President.

In typical Trump style and voice, Foxx says " There's lot of great people on both sides. Lots of great people on both sides." and the two men present around him erupt in laughter while Dogg gives out a wry smile.

Foxx continues, "I know Harry O. He's a great person. He couldn't vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out". The Oscar-winning actor copies Trump's voice so precisely that it's hard to distinguish it from the actual person's voice if one just listens to it without looking at the video to begin with.

During the video, Foxx pulls Dogg's leg and continues sounding like Trump. He says "I love Snoop D O Double-G. Great person."

Just then, one of the men ask him "Trump, do you love death row records?". Foxx in Trump's tone replies, " I love death row records. I love death r...".

"Django Unchained" actor then imitates Trump's signature "Excuse me" utterance. Foxx pretends to be speaking to the media and says " Excuse me. Fake news. I love death row". At this point, Dogg is seen clapping for Foxx's hilarious performance. Even Foxx is seen laughing at his jokes.

One of the men pretends to be an interviewer and asks " What's your favourite death row record, Mr. Trump?". Foxx says " All of them. I love the death row records. Don't try to pin me down. You just see what he just... Excuse me. Fake news." At this point in the video the other man is seen fist bumping Foxx for being an absolute cracker.

"They tried to give me the virus!, I beat the virus!," says Foxx in recreation of Trump's speech. He then talks to the men and goes he[Trump] said 'they' tried to...they tried to give him the virus. who is they ?. Foxx says "Then the motherf***er said "I beat the virus !".Everyone was like "F**k yeah! he beat it! motherf***ing Trump, boy."

