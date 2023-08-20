Welcome to Wrexham season 2: Release date, trailer, how to watch &more

Big Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought a club called Wrexham in 2020. After that, they created a popular documentary series about it. Because these actors are so famous, people from all around the world who didn't know about the club before started paying attention to it.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 Poster

"Welcome to Wrexham" received fantastic reviews in both the UK and the US. However, the club's boss, Humphrey Ker, says there's much more to Wrexham AFC's story that hasn't been told. He's happy if more people want to be part of that story.

Is there going to be a second season of "Welcome to Wrexham"?

Yes, there's going to be another season of "Welcome to Wrexham." Rob McElhenney confirmed they're working on it. He shared the news on Twitter right after the first season ended. "Season two will return next year," wrote McElhenney, jokingly adding: “I have a contract clause that stipulates I will do no fewer than 16 seasons of a TV show.”

What is the release date of Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

The next season of "Welcome to Wrexham" will be released on September 12, 2023, in the US and on September 13 in the UK.

Where to watch & stream Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

In the United States, you can stream it on FX through Hulu. In the United Kingdom, it's available on Disney+. "Welcome to Wrexham" is produced by FX, and in the United States, you can watch it on Hulu.

What's going to be the focus of season two of "Welcome to Wrexham"?

In the upcoming second season of "Welcome to Wrexham," we'll follow Wrexham's journey during the 2022-23 season. The series is likely to continue from where season one left off, showing how the club is recovering after a challenging time in the 2021-22 season. During that season, Wrexham moved up from the National League to EFL League Two, a higher level of English football. Throughout this season, the Welsh team reached the fourth round of the FA Cup and won the National League. They also announced plans for a pre-season tour in the United States for 2023-24, with matches against big teams like Manchester United and Chelsea. Beyond on-field events, viewers can also anticipate behind-the-scenes fun, as well-known figures like Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell have visited the Racecourse Ground.

