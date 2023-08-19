How to watch ‘Ahsoka’ premiere: New release date, time, Trailer and cast of 'Star Wars' show

After the popular show "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" came out, many fans liked a character named Ahsoka Tano. Now, Ahsoka is getting her show called "Ahsoka," which starts on Tuesday. The new show is made by Dave Filoni, and people are excited about it. In the show, Ahsoka will search for Grand Admiral Thrawn and meet up with her friends from the "Rebels" series, like Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Chopper, and Ezra Bridger. photo ( Disney+)

You can watch each episode of the series on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET. The series will have eight episodes, and it starts with two episodes premiering together.

Here’s how to watch the series, including the release date, streaming times and who is a part of the cast.

When does 'Ahsoka’ come out? Release date, premiere time

Star Wars revealed that "Ahsoka" is going to start on Tuesday, August 22, at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+. The first day will have a special beginning with two episodes.

How to watch ‘Ahsoka’ on streaming

You can stream "Ahsoka" on Disney+

Who plays Ahsoka in the new series?

Rosario Dawson is going to be Ahsoka. You might know her from when she first appeared as Ahsoka in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian."

Rosario Dawson was also in some Marvel shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

Who plays Thrawn in ‘Ahsoka’?

Sabine Wren will be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will portray Hera Syndulla.

Eman Esfandi takes on the role of Ezra Bridger.

Diana Lee Inosanto will bring Morgan Elsbeth to life.

Ray Stevenson is cast as Baylan Skoll.

Ivanna Sakhno portrays Shin Hati.

David Tennant lends his voice to Huyang.

What do we know about the plot of Ahsoka?

The story of Ahsoka has mostly been a secret until Star Wars Celebration 2022 revealed something exciting. Ahsoka and Sabine are on a mission to find Ezra Bridger and Thrawn! In a quick video shown only to the Mando+ panel audience, fans got to see Ahsoka and Sabine near a Rebels mural. Sabine, played by Bordizzo, joins Ahsoka in the scene.

