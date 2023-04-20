What brought together Hollywood's hottest new couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet? Here's the answer

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are the new Hollywood hot couple, but how did they end up together? After rumours started circulating earlier this year, it seems that the two have been seeing each other regularly, and sources say they are enjoying a fun, casual romance without any pressure. Although many fans are confused by this pairing, there may be more to it than meets the eye.

Kylie and Timothée are two of the most famous A-listers in the world, but they come from different spheres of the entertainment industry. Kylie is a reality TV star turned entrepreneur, while Timothée is an actor known for his work in independent films. Despite their different backgrounds, the two reportedly hit it off earlier this year at an event in Europe.

After Kylie's split from her long-term boyfriend, Travis Scott, in December 2022, fans started speculating about her love life. In January, rumours began to swirl that she was dating Timothée after an anonymous tipster submitted a message to a celebrity gossip account. Other anonymous sources soon backed up the claims, with one saying that they had spent time with the two in Aspen around New Year's Eve.

Although fans were initially sceptical of the rumours, they soon started to uncover evidence that Kylie and Timothée might actually be dating. A resurfaced video from Paris Fashion Week showed the two having a cosy chat, and TMZ published photographs of Kylie's Range Rover in the driveway of Timothée's Beverly Hills home.

Reports also suggested that the two went on a secret taco date, where they tried to keep a low profile by eating in the back of Kylie's SUV. Although they did not make their official debut as a couple at Coachella as many fans had hoped, sources say that they are enjoying a casual, fun romance without any pressure.

So, how did two people from such different worlds end up together? It's possible that Kylie and Timothée share more in common than we think. Both are successful entrepreneurs who have built their own brands, and both have experienced the ups and downs of fame from a young age.

Despite their different backgrounds, Kylie and Timothée may have found common ground in their shared experiences. It's also possible that they are simply enjoying each other's company and exploring a fun, casual romance without any pressure or expectations.

Whatever the reason for their relationship, it's clear that Kylie and Timothée have captured the public's attention. As two of the most famous and influential young people in the world, their romance is sure to be closely watched by fans and the media alike. Only time will tell if this Hollywood odd couple will go the distance, but for now, it seems that they are having fun getting to know each other.

