What did John Oliver say at Emmys? Acceptance speech censored twice during live broadcast

John Oliver took home the Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series on Sunday, continuing his long-running streak for Last Week Tonight. But it wasn’t just the win that caught viewers' attention. Oliver was bleeped out twice during his brief, 15-second acceptance speech on live television. John Oliver reacts after winning the award for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

What did John Oliver say at the Emmys?

While the live broadcast muted parts of Oliver’s speech, social media quickly filled in the gaps.

According to one X (formerly Twitter) user, Oliver jokingly took aim at fellow comedian Nate Bargatze, who was also in attendance.

“F--k you Nate Bargatze, that is a lot of money for you - and you can add a f--- to the swear jar as well,” he reportedly said.