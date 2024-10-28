What's Heidi Klum going to be for Halloween 2024? Model says ‘you'll never guess’

With Halloween just around the corner, netizens are eager to know what Heidi Klum will be this year. The 51-year-old model, who is well known for her extravagant outfits, has rightly been dubbed the “Queen of Halloween.” As fans are waiting to see whether her 2024 outfit will top last year's peacock costume that included nine acrobats, the former Victoria's Secret angel has teased they will “never guess what this year has in store.” WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Heidi Klum attends the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's 5th Annual Emmy Nominees Night at Stanley II on September 13, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What will Heidi Klum be for this year's Halloween?

The America’s Got Talent Judge has hosted her annual Halloween party every year since 2000, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2023, the German model stunned her fans, dressing up as a blue peacock, with her entourage accompanying her as green feathers.

As the countdown for the spooky festival has begun, Klum took to social media last week to tease her fans about her 2024 costume. On October 24, she shared a video montage of her iconic outfits over the years, set to Lana Del Rey's Season of the Witch on Instagram. “To all the costumes I've loved before … you'll never guess what this year has in store … see you at #HeidiHalloween 2024,” she captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Klum teased her Halloween outfit, sharing a photo of herself posing with her fingers stretched out while making a silly face. She was decked in tan-coloured clothing along with matching prosthetics. “There’s a clue here but I just can’t put my finger on it…,” the model captioned the post.

The colour of the outfit and her hand gesture has led many to believe that she will dress as E.T. this year. However, Klum has mastered the art of keeping her outfits almost completely under wraps. So, nobody is entirely sure about what she really has in store. Back in 2022, she broke the internet with her slimy worm costume, which was dubbed the most “disgusting” Halloween outfit ever.

Reflecting on her shocking outfit, Klum said in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, “I was so claustrophobic in that costume.” “It is one thing to add prosthetics to your body — but to be stuck inside the worm body and not really be able to use my arms or feet was not very comfortable. But Halloween is not about comfort.”